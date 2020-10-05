Water cuts for over 300,000 households in Klang Valley enter second day

The shutdown of the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants has left 309,687 consumer accounts in 274 areas in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang without water. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The over 300,000 households in the Klang Valley that are currently hit by water cuts are facing a second day of disruption as the raw water supply to the affected treatment plants remains contaminated.

In a statement this morning, utility provider Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd said, as a result, the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants were not fully operational as of 7.30am today.

“As of 7.30am, pollution is still detected at Sungai Semenyih and is at the level of 7 TONNE (threshold odour number) at the Bukit Tampoi water treatment plant and 5 TONNE at the Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant respectively,” Air Selangor said in the statement.

It added that since the pollution was first reported over 14 hours ago, the plants have not been able to produce the 602 million litres a day required by consumers in the 274 affected areas.

Air Selangor also said that it cannot pinpoint an exact time as to when the water supply will be restored in full.

“At this time, we have yet to determine when the water supply can resume again,” it added.

Air Selangor advised affected consumers to check the Air Selangor app, Air Selangor official channels on social media as well as visit their website at www.airselangor.com for regular updates.

Yesterday, Air Selangor confirmed that odour pollution had caused the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi water treatment plants to cease operations temporarily at around 4.30pm.

The shutdown has left 309,687 consumer accounts in 274 areas in the districts of Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang without water.

Last night, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan said that the odour pollution is suspected to have originated from the Nilai Industrial Estate in Negri Sembilan.

He added that preliminary investigations found that the polluted water entered Sungai Semenyih from Sungai Batang Benar, which is close to the industrial area.

“Currently, we have to wait for the odour pollution to subside before the plant can operate again.

“As of now, we are not sure how long (it will take) because we are still investigating the cause,” he was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama during a press conference at the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant Raw Water Pump Station.

This latest disruption comes on the heels of a similar incident last month that affected 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat for almost a week.

At the time, Air Selangor confirmed that pollution at the raw water source had also halted operations at the Sungai Selangor water treatment plants in Phases 1, 2 and 3, as well as Rantau Panjang.