Vice chancellor: UiTM urges those who came into contact with Zulkifli to go for immediate Covid-19 screening

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) has directed all individuals who were in close contact with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, during a function at the university yesterday, to undergo Covid-19 screening immediately.

Vice-chancellor, Prof Emeritus Datuk Mohd Azraai Kassim said the precautionary measure was aimed at avoiding any possibility and in ensuring that all involved are protected.

“I understand the concerns of the university community, but I assure each and every one of you that we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure the situation is under control,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azraai said all those present at the event, including himself, had undergone screening and are observing the 14-day quarantine from today.

He urged everyone in the university to stay calm, be resilient in this challenging situation and pray that all those involved continue to be protected from contracting the virus infection.

He said the premises and surrounding areas where the event was held had been sanitised and urged all individuals involved to contact the university’s Covid-19 operating room to undergo screening.

Zulkifli was at UiTM Shah Alam campus yesterday to present aid under the Musa’adah Khas Siswa mission.

Zulkifli via his official Twitter account today confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in hospital undergoing treatment.

He also urged all those who had attended events between September 24 to October 4, at which he was present, to immediately undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest health clinic. — Bernama