Unimas, Sarawak’s Utilities Ministry sign MoU on low pressure gas courses

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Oct 5 — Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Utilities, Sarawak to develop modules and organise competency courses related to low pressure gas distribution in the state, this year.

In the ceremony at the university’s campus, here, Unimas was represented by deputy vice chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim while the ministry was represented by its Permanent Secretary Datuk Alice Jawan Empaling.

Vice chancellor Professor Datuk Mohamad Kadim Suaidi in his speech, read by Wan Hashim, said the collaboration would ensure that the gas supply industry in Sarawak would be on par with the gas industry in the Peninsula and Sabah.

He said the university’s Engineering Faculty would develop several competency course modules on low pressure gas for the ministry’s Gas Distribution division in line with the state’s ordinance and regulations.

“Among the courses to be offered is the Responsible Person in Gas course, that is required to be attended by all businesses with gas systems installed (on their premises) such as restaurants, shopping complexes and laundry services.

“For jobs involving the installing of low pressure gas systems, Unimas offers Gas System Installation Competency Certificate level Three, Two and One,” he said, adding that the certificates were among the ministry’s requirements for any contractors involved in installing and maintaining low pressure gas systems in the state. — Bernama