Selangor exco: Odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih, Sungai Langat from duck farm clean-up

BANGI, Oct 5 — A major cleaning up at a duck and goose farm beside Sungai Pajam in Negri Sembilan is believed to be the source of the odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih and Sungai Langat.

Selangor State Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said this followed pollution detected from organic substances such animal carcass and not from petroleum.

Apart from that, he said other sources are suspected to be from Nilai 3 Industrial Park and he hoped the Ngeri Sembilan government would take the initiative to investigate the matter.

Hee told reporters when witnessing the pumping of water from Tasik Idaman, Sungai Buah into Sungai Semenyih to dilute water in Sungai Semenyih here today.

Operations at the Water Treatment Plants (WTA) in Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi had to be halted at 4.30pm yesterday (Sunday) after odour pollution was detected in Sungai Semenyih and Sungai Langat which resulted in water supply disruption.

Hee said the odour reading yesterday of between three and four TON (threshold odour number), was detected at the intake point of Sungai Semenyih and in Bukit Tampoi WTA, it which exceeded 11 TON last night.

The odour reading at 9.30am this morning was eight TON (odour measurement) and was at unstable level, he said and added that the WTP could reopen if the reading falls to zero.

“Both WTPs are expected to resume operation this evening if the odour reading falls to zero TON,” he said.

The odour pollution caused 273 areas involving 309,605 accounts in four districts namely Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang to experience unscheduled water supply disruption.

Hee said two pumps have been mobilised to supply 27 million litres of water per day in Sungai Langat while 300 MLD in Sungai Semenyih. — Bernama