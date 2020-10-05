Nov 2 case management for appeal against Siti Kasim’s acquittal in Jawi transgender raid case

Human rights activist Siti Kasim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex August 21, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The prosecution’s appeal against a Magistrate’s Court’s decision to acquit lawyer-cum-activist Siti Kasim accused of obstructing a Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) officer from discharging her public duty in 2016, has been set for case management on November 2.

The matter was relayed to reporters by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Radzi Abdul Razak after the case management in the chambers of High Court senior assistant registrar, Farah Azura Mohd Saad.

“The prosecution, as the appellant, appeared in court today, however the lawyer representing the respondent, Siti Kasim, did not appear in court. Therefore, the court fixed new date for case management on November 2, for both parties to attend,” he said.

On August 21, the Magistrate’s Court here discharged and acquitted Siti Kasim or real name Siti Zabedah Kasim, 57, over the charge of deliberately obstructing Jawi officer, Siti Nor Jihan Saleh @ Md Ghazali, 40, from discharging her public duty at a hotel, here, at 10.30pm, on April 3, 2016, pursuant to Section 186 of the Penal Code.

Magistrate Tawfiq Affandy Chin made the decision after finding the prosecution having failed to establish the case against Siti Kassim, whose real name is Siti Zabedah Kasim, 57, under Section 186 of the Penal Code at the end of the prosecution’s case.

It is understood that the event is a closed dinner involving the transgender community at a hotel here. — Bernama