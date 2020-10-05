Media Prima: NSTP staff tested positive for Covid-19 after covering news in Sabah

Media Prima said it is working closely with the health authorities and that it has undertaken the necessary measures and precautions to minimise potential exposure to other employees. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — An employee of The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from work duties in Sabah, Media Prima Berhad said today.

Media Prima said it was notified by health authorities of the staff being diagnosed with Covid-19, adding that the person is currently under the care of a government hospital.

“The affected personnel returned from editorial duties in Sabah on 30 September 2020 and had undertaken the mandatory Covid-19 test administered by the Ministry of Health (“MOH”).

“The affected personnel had been under self-quarantine at home since returning, before being reported as a positive case,” the group said in a statement today.

Media Prima said it is working closely with the health authorities and that it has undertaken the necessary measures and precautions to minimise potential exposure to other employees.

“The affected personnel had been undergoing self-quarantine and had not visited any Media Prima premises since returning from Sabah. Media Prima will provide necessary support to the affected personnel. We pray for a speedy recovery,” it added.

Media Prima said that the safety of all its employees is its top priority, and that all its staff members who had returned from their duties in Sabah had undergone the mandatory Covid-19 tests and are all currently undergoing the 14-day self quarantine at home.

Media Prima did not indicate the work duties of the staff who had tested positive for Covid-19, but Sabah had recently held its state elections.

The campaign period for the Sabah election was from September 12 to September 25, while voting day was on September 26.