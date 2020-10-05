Ismail Sabri: 979 individuals arrested yesterday over RMCO breach

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The police yesterday arrested 979 individuals for breaching the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri.

He said the arrests were made after inspecting 53,266 locations nationwide.

Ismail said of those arrested, 944 were issued with compounds while 35 others were remanded for further investigations.

“Among the offenses were failure to observe physical distancing (516), business failing to record patron details (277), failure to wear a mask (163), business failing to adhere to required closing times (10), pub and nightclub activities (7), breaking quarantine rules (2), refusal to take a Covid-19 test (1) and leaving a designated TEMCO area without permission (1),” he said in a statement today.

The minister also said security personnel from the ongoing Ops Benteng arrested 48 undocumented migrants, two skippers and four smugglers for attempting to enter the country unlawfully.

Ismail Sabri also said enforcers from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) conducted 1,052 special inspections on businesses for compliance and warned seven for failing to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP).