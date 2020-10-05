Covid-19: Usim orders staff to quarantine, work from home after Zulkifli’s visit

File picture of the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) entrance. ― Google Maps screenshot

SEREMBAN, Oct 5 — Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) staff who were in close contact with a Covid-19 patient who attended an event at the university recently have been ordered to observe self-quarantine and to work from home for 14 days starting tomorrow.

Its vice-chancellor, Professor Mohamed Ridza Wahiddin said it was part of the university’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

“The order to undergo self-quarantine and to work from home also applies to other staff who may have come into contact with those identified as the close contacts, including the Imam and the congregants who occupied the first row during the Friday prayer at Tuanku Muhriz Islamic Complex on October 2, as well as the staff who attended the recent launch of Usim Jom Infaq portal.

“The university management also agreed that the order also applies to all staff at the vice-chancellors’ offices, KITM, Wakaf and Zakat Centre and the Community Engagement and Industrial Network Centre,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Board of Directors’ meeting room, the vice-chancellor meeting room, and the Tuanku Muhriz Islamic Complex would be closed for disinfection process from tomorrow until October 8.

Usim Covid-19 operation room will be activated and fully operational around the clock to coordinate all information and preventive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic. he added. — Bernama