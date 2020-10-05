Bukit Aman: No additional police officers, personnel sent to Sabah

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said no additional police officers and personnel were sent to Sabah recently. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — No additional Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) officers and personnel were sent to Sabah to assist in the duties and operation of the state Police Contingent Headquarters, said Bukit Aman Management Department director, Datuk Ramli Din.

He said this was because PDRM had sent 700 PDRM personnel to Sabah to assist in the smooth running of the Sabah state election (PRN) process.

‘’We have sent them (700 officers and personnel) only to help in the PRN and they are still being quarantined and waiting for the outcome of Covid-19 tests.

‘’To date, the PDRM officers and personnel stationed in Sabah are adequate and they have returned to normal duties,’’ he told Bernama after a ceremony to hand over contributions from the Al-Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Foundation to PDRM members in Bukit Aman, here, today.

Ramli said PDRM would boost further the standard operating procedures (SOP) to ensure all personnel involved in any operation could follow the right SOP. — Bernama