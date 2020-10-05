1Utama latest to confirm outlet staff positive for Covid-19

A security personnel monitors thermal scanners as patrons enter the 1Utama shopping centre in Petaling Jaya May 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — 1Utama shopping centre has confirmed one of the outlet staff from Mac City store has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement this afternoon, the spokesperson however denied that the outlet staff has entered the premises since September 30.

“After investigation, the said staff has not stepped into our mall premise since clocking out from work on 30th September, with his off day on 1st October.

“We have traced his entry points to the mall and Mac City Service Centre and confirm that the staff’s temperature was below 37.5 Celsius. He is now under the care of a government hospital. As of now, we have not received any official notification from health authorities,” the statement read.

1Utama added that this was the first-ever isolated case in the shopping centre since the global pandemic started in Malaysia and have expressed that 1Utama was “quite devastated” to inform the news despite trying its best to comply with all SOPs.

The shopping centre however has prepared for the situation and “in good position to respond to this emergency”.

“With full transparency, we regard this as our top priority to provide timely accurate information to you the public, our shoppers, tenants and vendors through this advisory.

“In light of this development, early mitigation steps and public safety measures have been swiftly activated to limit any potential risk as soon as we were informed of the situation,” the spokesperson added.

1Utama added that their Crisis Response Team is working with the management of Mac City Service Centre and Health Authorities in taking necessary measures to safeguard the mall.

1Utama mentioned that everyone needs to follow SOP in the mall including wearing face masks, temperature screening, social distancing and practise good hygiene.

“Public health safety is a collective responsibility and we will need our tenants and shoppers to continue taking good care of your well-being to keep our mall safe.”

The mall added that the rumours clarified last week were not related to this case.