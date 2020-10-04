More domestic tourists expected in Kapit with completion of Sibu-Kapit road, says Sarawak CM

Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg greets the locals upon his arrival at Kapit Town Square October 4, 2020. — Picture by Chimon Upon

KAPIT, Oct 4 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari said today Kapit is ready to receive an influx of domestic tourists with the completion of the 110-kilometre Sibu-Kapit road.

He said Kapit has a lot to offer tourists, including its beautiful and mountainous scenery.

“We can promote Kapit area as a background to produce dramas and films involving local actresses and actors,” he said at the opening of the RM3 million Kapit Town Square.

“I can foresee Kapit will be congested with visitors from Sibu. After all, it takes about one hour and 45 minutes now to reach Kapit from Sibu,” he said.

Before the completion of the road, Kapit was only accessible by river from other towns in Sarawak.

Abang Johari led a team of state ministers and officials on motorcycles from Sibu to Kapit this morning.

He stopped over at Kanowit, Nanga Ngungun and Song before arriving in Kapit this afternoon.

At the opening of the town square, Abang Johari approved a total of RM65 million for two different development projects for Kapit town.

He said the Sarawak government had the budget, so it had no problems developing the town further for the benefit of the people.

He said the RM3.16 billion in state sales tax paid by Petronas and other oil and gas companies had enabled Sarawak to do this.

The first project is the RM15 million new market while the other one is the RM50 million landscape and heritage project.

The chief minister said the GPS government was on solid ground and therefore he could focus on developing the state with all the support by members of the coalition parties.

Abang Johari added that the state was now experiencing rapid infrastructure developments.

He said areas like Matu, Daro, Mukah, Tanjung Manis, Igan, Sibu and Kapit were now well connected, facilitating easier inter division travels for the people.

“Roads to Nanga Mujung was also completed while Balleh, Belaga upto Bintulu would also be connected,” he added.

The Kapit town square project was approved by the Chief Minister on April 25, 2017 and was completed on September 15, 2020.

Earlier, he attended a briefing on the proposed riverbank and slope protection works to existing Kapit Waterfront and the proposed market and recreational centre.

Among those present were Deputy Chief minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut masing, federal Minister for Dmestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion.