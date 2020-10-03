Islamic affairs minister: Govt to ‘streamline’ Covid-19 SOP in mosques, surau nationwide

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA KUBU BARU, Oct 3 — The standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Covid-19 prevention measures for mosques and surau will be streamlined following the increase in positive cases of the disease in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter was discussed during the special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19, chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin held this morning.

“We will streamline the SOP and ensure full compliance with it,” he told Bernama after officiating the graduation ceremony for Islamic medicine practitioners from Darussyifa’ here today.

Among those present in the meeting which commenced at 9.15am, were Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Senior Minister of Education, Radzi Jidin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 287 new Covid-19 infections, the highest number of daily cases ever recorded since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, a total of 80 Darussyifa’-Darul Quran Islamic medical course participants were feted at the event which was held at Dewan Muktamar Darul Quran, the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia.

Zulkifli advised Islamic medicine practitioners to play their role in helping patients to get closer to Allah using the Ruqyah treatment method. — Bernama