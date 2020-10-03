Health D-G says extra medical staff to be deployed to Sabah, Covid-19 hot zones on needs basis

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya October 2, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Health Ministry will send additional medical personnel to Sabah and other states fighting the Covid-19 virus on a needs basis, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general said staff has been deployed to the north Borneo state in the past two weeks, adding that the ministry is now fine tuning the kind of support needed.

“We’ve been sending extra support to Sabah for two weeks. Now we’re looking to specific needs like, for example, a hospital needs extra hands, then we will send them the help they need.

“These health and medical experts will handle close contact tracing, look after the quarantine centres, hospital and medical clinics,” Dr Noor Hisham said during his daily Covid-19 briefing in Putrajaya.

MORE TO COME