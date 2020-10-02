Malaysia Rail Link recruiting new candidates for ECRL industrial skills training programme

A general view of the construction site of the East Coast Rail Link project in Bentong July 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and China Communications Construction (ECRL) Sdn Bhd (CCC-ECRL) are currently recruiting new candidates for the ECRL Industrial Skills Training Programme (PLKI-ECRL).

MRL’s statement today said the programme aims to recruit and train local employees from the East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang for the rail construction sector.

He said the PLKI-ECRL programme also aims to recruit experienced workers in tunnel construction, soil maintenance, laboratory assistants, construction materials, iron workshops and general workers in the East Coast Railway project construction work.

“Successful candidates will be enrolled in PLKI-ECRL for the November entry and they will have to undergo in-class training for a month as well as workplace training for a month before being placed at ECRL construction sites,” according to the statement.

In a similar statement, MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak said MRL required adequate manpower for construction works in Section A (Kota Bharu-Dungun) and Section B (Dungun-Mentakab).

“We are grateful that ECRL has recorded over 18 per cent progress in construction works, which is a better than the original schedule.

“ECRL intends to allocate 70 per cent of the 23,000 workers employed for the construction of the ECRL project to Malaysians,” he said.

The PLKI-ECRL recruitment programme is open to all Malaysians, aged 18 years and above, and have at least one year of experience working in construction field jobs.

Applications can be made online via www.cccecrl.com or www.mrl.com.my or email to [email protected] or submit your application at the JobsMalaysia Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu and Kuantan offices by October 12. — Bernama