Covid-19: Melaka CM, exco, staff undergo swab tests, says state health chief

People wait for their turn to be tested for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam in this file picture taken on March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, Oct 2 — The Chief Minister of Melaka, state executive councillors and staff of the Melaka State Government Administrative Complex, Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh here underwent swab tests today as a precautionary measure after a state assemblyman was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

State Health and Anti-Drugs Committee chairman Rahmad Mariman said the state administrative centre is operating, as usual, today and the Seri Negeri complex was temporary closed yesterday to conduct sanitisation and cleansing works throughout the whole premises.

“All those who took the swab test today, can remove the pink bracelet after testing negative but they still must undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine. All minor programmes in the state have been postponed,” he said in a press conference on Covid-19 here today.

Employees and members of the public who had dealings in the Seri Negeri complex were asked to vacate the building immediately at about 1 pm yesterday to enable the Melaka Fire and Rescue Department to carry out the sanitation process.

Speaking further, Rahmad said so far, four close contacts of the councillor including his family members have been identified and have taken Covid-19 screening tests at Masjid Tanah Health Clinic.

He said there were five new Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Melaka during the Recovery movement control order (RMCO) with four of them involving infections from Sabah and one case still under investigation.

“Two cases involved individuals who travelled to Semporna, Sabah, while two others were involved in campaigning at the Sabah election including one case which went viral on social media,” he added. — Bernama