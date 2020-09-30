Johor cops nab seven Gang 21 members linked to shooting-cum-robbery

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay with a photofit of the wanted suspect in connection with the case. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Sept 30 — Police have arrested seven suspected members of the notorious Gang 21 criminal group here over an armed robbery at an apartment in Plentong seven months ago.

The seven were nabbed in the Iskandar Puteri area near here on September 10 on suspicion of the armed robbery outside the G-Residence Pangsapuri Permai, Plentong here on March 8.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects, aged between 23 and 44, were detained in separate locations during a special operation by the Johor Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The suspects were arrested for being involved in a robbery, attempted murder and firing several shots at a car in front of the apartment at 8.30pm on March 8.

“The car was ferrying four occupants, aged between 19 and 28, when the three men tried to rob and shoot them with a pistol,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Gang 21 has been active here since 2016 and believed to be involved in murders using firearms and other serious criminal activity.

Ayob Khan explained that the modus operandi used by the gang members in the incident was to hit the rear of the victim's car before getting out and firing five shots as a warning.

During the March 8 incident, he said one of the shots penetrated a victim's right thigh before the suspect fled before taking any money or valuables from the victims.

“The victims in the car had nothing to do with any secret society gangs,” he said, clearing the air over earlier rumours that said the incident was a gang-related matter.

Following the incident, Ayob Khan said a special investigation task force was set up by the Johor CID and was assisted by Bukit Aman‘s CID to locate and arrest the suspects involved.

“As a result of the arrests, seven suspects were arrested and two of them have been charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearns Act (Enhanced Penalty) 1971, while another was taken under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959.

“Two of the suspects have previous criminal records including under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code; Section 3 (1) of the Kidnapping Act; Section 7 (2) of the Open Gambling House Act 1953; Section 39B and Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as Section 4A1 of the Prevention of Crime Act 1959,” added Ayob Khan.

He said police were still tracking down a 23-year-old man wanted in connection with the case.

He said investigators are looking for Sarjit Singh Balwant Singh from Kampung Sungai Plentong in Masai.

“The Johor police calls on the public who have information on the suspect to immediately contact the case investigating officer Assistant Superintendent Hafizudin Mohamad at 010-4008930 or any nearby police station,” said Ayob Khan.