Covid-19: Roadblock mounted at Sandakan entry point beginning today, says municipal council president

SANDAKAN, Sept 30 — A roadblock was set up at the entry point to Sandakan for vehicles from red zones areas in Sabah beginning today to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the district, according to Sandakan Municipal Council (MPS) President Wong Foo Tin.

“All vehicles from the red zone areas (Tawau, Lahad Datu, Semporna and Kunak) are prohibited from entering Sandakan district until the situation is under control.

“Those who are bringing essential goods are required to undergo a swab test at the entry point of Sandakan district,” he said in a statement here today.

Wong said the roadblock, which was mounted at Mile 32, Ulu Dusun, will be handled by the police and Sandakan Area Health Office for 24 hours daily.

As of yesterday, Sabah recorded the highest new Covid-19 cases with new clusters namely the Jalan Bomba and Jalan Utara, both in Sandakan. — Bernama