UiTM embraces new norms, introduces convocation by appointment only

SHAH ALAM, Sept 29 — Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) is introducing the awarding of diplomas and degrees by appointment to ensure the safety, health, welfare and comfort (4K) of graduates, parents and all involved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

UiTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Mohd Azraai Kassim said the alternative measure was also due to the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

“The initiative introduced takes into account various aspects related to 4K and in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Health Malaysia, the National Security Council and Ministry of Higher Education,” he said in a statement today.

He said the awarding of diploma and degree by appointment would be implemented from November 7 until January 9 next year from 8am to 5pm, subject to amendments.

He explained that the convocation would be held at UiTM Shah Alam and the entire branch campus based on the selection of the nearest campus by the graduates, regardless of their place of study.

Mohd Azraai said graduates would still have the opportunity to wear their convocation robes, take pictures as well as receive scrolls and transcripts much like conventional convocations, adding that graduates can apply to receive their diplomas and degrees via https://konvokesyen.uitm.edu.my/v1/. — Bernama