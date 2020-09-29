Uggah: Sarawak can work well with new Sabah state govt under Hajiji’s leadership

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said this was because the Sarawak government has been able to work well with anyone regardless of their political alignment, as long as it is for the interest of Malaysia and ultimately Sarawak. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Sept 29 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas is certain that Sarawak would be able to work well with the new Sabah state government under the leadership of its newly appointed chief minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor.

He said this was because the Sarawak government has been able to work well with anyone regardless of their political alignment, as long as it is for the interest of Malaysia and ultimately Sarawak.

“Sarawak has always been able to work well with anyone, as long as it’s in the interest of Malaysia and Sarawak.

“What we (Sarawak government) have been striving for is for the political stability of Malaysia. That’s why we are supporting Pakatan Nasional (PN).

“Because any more instability is not good for the country,” he said when met by reporters here this morning.

Earlier, Uggah in a simple ceremony presented some government grant to the Anglican Diocese of Kuching for the rebuilding of the House of the Epiphany theological college and training centre.

Hajiji was sworn in this morning as the 16th chief minister of Sabah, three days after the state polls last Saturday.

At the same ceremony before the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri in Kota Kinabalu, three deputy chief ministers also took their oath of office.

They were Sabah Barisan Nasional chief and Lamag assemblyman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan (Tambunan) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) vice president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam (Kundasang).

Bung, who is also Sabah Umno chief, was also sworn in as Local Government and Housing Minister; while Dr Jeffrey and Joachim took their oath of office as Agriculture and Fisheries Minister and Industrial Development Minister respectively.

Also sworn in was Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sabah deputy chief Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun as Works Minister and PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim as Rural Development Minister. — Borneo Post