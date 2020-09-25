Police say don’t see threat to country’s peace

Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have not detected any movement that could threaten the country’s peace following allegations made by a politician recently regarding changes to the government.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM view the matter as a political game among the country’s politicians.

“... although there are many comments on social media, it has not affected the issue of security and public order.

“Most Malaysians are now mature and know how to better evaluate the issues that are plaguing the country at the moment,” he told Bernama today.

On Wednesday, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have claimed that he had “strong and convincing’’ support from Members of Parliament to take over the reins of government.

Following that, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued a statement that the Perikatan Nasional government, that he leads, is still strong and he is still the Prime Minister. — Bernama



