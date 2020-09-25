PM Muhyiddin to reaffirm stance on Palestine, Rohingyas in UNGA statement tomorrow

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s speech in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to reaffirm Malaysia’s long-standing position on the question of Palestine and plight of the Rohingya in Rakhine state when delivering Malaysia’s national statement at the general debate of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept 26.

Addressing the general debate in New York via a pre-recorded video, Muhyiddin is also expected to underscore the importance of collective action by member states, as well as the United Nations (UN), in addressing global challenges.

“The Prime Minister is also expected to raise the issue of reforming the UN,” said Wisma Putra in a statement today.

This year’s general debate themed, ‘The future we want, the United Nations we need: Reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism — confronting Covid-19 through effective multilateral action’, focuses on the need to strengthen international cooperation amidst the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” it added.

Wisma Putra said the High-Level Week of the 75th Session of the UNGA featured three mandated high-level meetings, in which Malaysia would be represented at the ministerial level.

According to the statement, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah is scheduled to address the summit on Biodiversity on Sept 30 via a pre-recorded video.

The summit will convene under the theme, ‘Urgent action on biodiversity for sustainable development’. It is expected to highlight the need for urgent action at the highest level in support of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework, which contributes to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, as well as realising the goal of the 2050 Vision for Biodiversity, ‘Living in harmony with nature’.

On Oct 1, Women, Family and Community Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s statement virtually to the high-level meeting of the general assembly on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women.

In line with the theme, ‘Accelerating the realisation of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls’, the high-level meeting is expected to highlight achievements, best practices and challenges in addressing gender inequality.

Foreign Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein will deliver Malaysia’s statement at the high-level meeting to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on Oct 2 via a pre-recorded video.

The commemoration aims to raise public awareness and seek deeper engagement on the topic of nuclear disarmament to achieve a world free of the threat of nuclear weapons.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia remained committed to its role as a constructive and reliable partner of the UN and its member states and pledged to continue working with the international community to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and the reconstruction following a post-Covid-19 world. — Bernama