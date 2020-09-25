PKR tells Muhyiddin it’s time to ‘respectfully’ step down as PM and make way for Anwar

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — PKR has reiterated today its support for its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, following his announcement earlier this week that he has the majority support to form a new government, by urging Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as prime minister.

In a statement this afternoon, PKR information chief Datuk Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said Muhyiddin should do the “respectful” thing and resign from his post as the majority of MPs are now behind Anwar.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should step down and resign as the prime minister of Malaysia in a respectful way as the support of the majority of MPs is now with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” the statement read.

Shamsul backed up his assertion by saying that Anwar had been scheduled to meet Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah prior to his announcement on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadli Shamsuddin that same day.

“His Majesty had already consented to meet Datuk Seri Anwar on Tuesday, September 22 at 11am, but the meeting had to be postponed at the last-minute due to His Majesty's health for which he is receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute,” said Shamsul.

He also pointed to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement, in which he said that Umno and BN cannot prevent their MPs from supporting Anwar, as a further indication of Muhyiddin’s apparent loss of majority support.

On Wednesday, Anwar held a press conference at Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur where he announced that he has the support of the majority of MPs to form a new government and will meet the Agong as soon as he has recovered from his hospital stay.