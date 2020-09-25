IPF disappointed with BN for not announcing partnership status

IPF vice-president K.Velayutham mentioned that the party had stood behind BN and has been aiding indian community for the past 28 years. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Indian Progressive Front (IPF) voiced their party’s frustration after Barisan Nasional (BN) still have not announced their alliance status, reports The Star.

IPF vice-president K.Velayutham mentioned that the party had stood behind BN and has been aiding indian community for the past 28 years.

The Kedah IPF chairman added in his speech at the Kulim Bandar Baru IPF annual general meeting, that he realised that BN has not recognised IPF as part of the coalition despite its service to the Indian community and commitment to the latter.

“However, IPF will continue to support BN but has to make sure it is treated fairly in the next general election,” he reportedly said.

The meeting took place in Wisma MCA in Kulim, Kedah on Sunday and was attended by Kulim MCA chairman Chua Thiong Gee and Kulim Umno chairman Datuk Muhar Hussain.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi two years ago mentioned that he will consider IPF with two other coalitions; KIMMA and Makkal Sakti, to be a component of BN.

“As before, any decision made must get the consent of the majority, so similar to this request, we will see the voice of the majority to accept the parties that are allied with us. Apart from KIMMA, IPF and Makkal Sakti also made similar applications,” he reportedly said back then to Free Malaysia Today.

“In BN’s rebranding, in terms of structure, we will not forget our coalition parties. I do not want to be an ironclad leader, I will discuss with other component party friends,” he added.