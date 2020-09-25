Explain your wavering support for Muhyiddin as PM, PAS tells Umno

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said if the claims are true, Umno has not complied with the Muafakat Nasional (MN) Charter signed on September 14, 2019 whose goal is to unite the Muslims and defeat Pakatan Harapan. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — PAS has urged now-ally Umno today to explain and clarify its position over reports that some of the latter’s MPs are no longer supporting Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Islamist party’s secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today said if the claims are true, Umno has not complied with the Muafakat Nasional (MN) Charter signed on September 14, 2019 whose goal is to unite the Muslims and defeat Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Therefore, if this transition is true, it can be considered as a movement that aims to bring down the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government built on the consensus of BN, Bersatu, PAS, GPS and several other parties over the fall of the PH government,” he said in a statement.

GPS stands for the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the state. MN is a political alliance between Umno and PAS.

“In this regard, PAS hopes to get a clear explanation from Umno on the basis of consensus partners in MN, and then invite Umno to re-appreciate the desire and commitment that has been agreed upon together,” he added,

Several media, including Malay Mail have reported that several Umno MPs are expected to shift their support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the prime minister.

BN-linked portal The Coverage yesterday had published a list of 19 MPs, including former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, as purportedly supporting Anwar to gain the majority in the Parliament.

The claim was refuted by a number of MPs on the list.

In the last sitting in August, PN only had two-MP majority over the Opposition.

Earlier this week, Anwar had claimed that he has the support of the majority of Dewan Rakyat to form a government and announced that he would be holding an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon.

However, he did not disclose the number of MPs backing him, and will only do so following the meeting with the Agong.

The claim was strengthened by an official statement from Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who claimed that “many” Umno and BN MPs have expressed support for Anwar.

However Malay Mail learnt that the statement was done in his personal capacity and has not been discussed with the Umno Supreme Council.

Following Zahid’s statement, Perikatan Nasional had issued its own statement, signed among others by BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa, saying that it continues to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.