Cops rule out inside job for Besraya Highway gold heist

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Police have confirmed that there was no involvement of insiders in the robbery of jewellery and gold worth more than RM3 million on the Sungai Besi Highway (Besraya) here, last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin said a special team from the Kuala Lumpur Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) has also been set up to investigate and scrutinise the similarity of the case with several previous cases.

“Kuala Lumpur police are looking at similar incidents in Besraya and previous cases in Perak, Penang and several other incidents on whether the same suspects were involved or not,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters today.

He said police were still tracking the suspects and have already obtained some information.

Saiful Azly said eight individuals have given their statement including an e-hailing driver who recorded the incident, and no new witnesses had turned up since.

In the Monday afternoon incident, the media reported that a salesman of a gold distributor company and his friend were injured after the vehicle they were in was broken in by three men armed with machetes in a robbery incident in Besraya.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin previously said the incident happened when the victims were on their way from Kuchai Lama towards Sungai Besi before being stopped by two four-wheel-drive vehicles at 3.35 pm.

The suspects were said to have stolen jewellery and gold worth more than RM3 million, RM67,000 in cash and took the victim’s car before the vehicle was found burning in Damansara, Petaling Jaya. — Bernama