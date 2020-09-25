Anwar’s Putrajaya claim reeks of desperation, says Azmin

Azmin was optimistic that Anwar’s claim would not influence Sabah voters’ support for PN-BN candidates in tomorrow’s state election. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 25 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim that he had garnered ‘formidable and convincing’ support from among Umno MPs to form a new government is an act of a desperate man, Perikatan Nasional (PN) information chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said.

He said the PKR president’s claim was merely his own view.

“I believe that is his personal view. As you can see, Umno MP’s have come up openly and rebuked his claim this is not the first (time) Anwar has done this since 2008.

“It is an act of a desperate man who wants power so much,” he told reporters at a political gathering in Kampung Ketiau here today.

“The time is now for us to move on. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought suffering to the people, we need to ensure their safety. Our job now is to rebuild the economy and that had been the focus of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Since the first day he (Muhyiddin) took over (as prime minister), he had been working very hard, I think the momentum (people’s support for PN-Barisan Nasional) has picked up and the people are happy... the PM talks less politics and he focuses on building the economy and on the safety of the people.

Mohamed Azmin was optimistic that Anwar’s claim would not influence Sabah voters’ support for PN-BN candidates in tomorrow’s state election.

He said Sabahans recognised the PN government’s good performance so far, and its capabilities in providing financial aid and recovery packages, as they have also benefited from them.

“We are here to support Sabahans and we (federal government) want to have close cooperation with the Sabah government. I believe the people in Sabah have decided this is the way forward and they will continue to support the Perikatan Nasional government,” he said.

On BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi statement that Umno and BN could not stop the party's MPs from deciding to support Anwar, he said it was Zahid’s general statement and stressed that it was still up to Anwar to prove his claim. — Bernama