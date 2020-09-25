63pc of Malaysians not getting their promised internet speed during MCO, survey finds

The poll was conducted from the 6th to 17th July on CFM’s Facebook page. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — The Communications and Multimedia Consumer Forum of Malaysia (CFM) has recently conducted a poll to gather feedback from telco consumers. Based on their findings, majority of consumers are not satisfied with the quality of internet speeds that are promised by their providers.

The poll was conducted from the 6th to 17th July on CFM’s Facebook page. Respondents were required to provide a snapshot as proof and this covers both mobile and home broadband services.

A total of 209 users participated in the poll and 132 selected Option C which indicated that Internet speeds are not as promised by their service provider. However, the methodology of the poll is questionable.

If you look at the poll options, the responses highlight different telco-related issues which include coverage, poor signal strength, internet speed, unsolved complaints and etc. The poll is skewed towards those who are unsatisfied with their provider and it doesn’t measure the level of satisfaction or dissatisfaction for a specific problem.

CFM Chairperson, Datin Mohana Mohariff, said: “We conducted this poll during the recent MCO, when everyone was highly dependent on internet connectivity to work from home and stay connected. This issue should not happen as Telcos have promised to provide the service as subscribed and should be more proactive in improving their services.”

She added “CFM has been working with MCMC and is currently in the process of tightening up the provisions of the General Consumer Code (GCC) to ensure that consumer rights are protected. Some of the topics that will be reviewed in the GCC are the service contractual terms and conditions, to provide a critical information summary, and more attention to consumers with special needs.”

For consumers who are not getting a satisfactory solution from their providers, they may file a complaint at the MCMC complaint portal. As reported by the MCMC in July, they have issued compounds worth RM4.6 million up to the second quarter of 2020.




