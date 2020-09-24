Putrajaya: Foreigners entering country to bear Covid-19 quarantine, operation fees in full

A KLIA safety officer wearing a mask is pictured at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Beginning today, all foreigners entering the country will have to pay the mandatory quarantine fee as well as the additional RM2,600 operation fee, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced.

This means that a foreigner entering Malaysia would have to fork out RM4,700; RM2,600 for fixed operation cost and RM2,100 being the lodging cost.

He said that though the government had already made full payment mandatory previously, the order was only enforced on foreign seafarers.

"Beginning today, September 24, 2020, all non-citizens who enter from all international entries of the country, will have to pay this full charge.

“For Malaysian citizens, the government has decided to maintain the quarantine subsidy,” Ismail, who is also defence minister, said.

He added that for the second and third individuals who share a room with the first individual, the lodging cost would be half; RM700, while for children under six years of age, the cost of accommodation is free.

