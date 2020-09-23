Saifuddin: Malaysia needs caring govt, PM to tackle Covid-19 pandemic

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah delivering a speech during the Sabah State Election campaign at the Kampung Ulu Putatan Open Hall in Sabah, September 23, 2020. — Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah believes that Malaysia needs a caring government and Prime Minister at a time the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said an unstable government would not be able to properly contain the pandemic.

“It’s been proven that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, has managed to tackle the pandemic. That is why the Covid-19 situation in the country is under control now.

“Just after being announced as the Prime Minister, the first thing he (Muhyiddin) did was to shape the way we handled the pandemic. That is why initially only two spokespersons could provide details on Covid-19, with the two being Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah, as we wanted the information given out to be accurate and verified,” he said.

He said this at a friendly get-together at Dewan Terbuka Kampung Ulu Putatan near here today. Also present were Senior Education Minister Radzi Jidin and PN’s Petagas candidate Datuk Seri Arsit Sedi. — Bernama