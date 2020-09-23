Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia’s new daily Covid-19 cases climb to 147, three deaths reported

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah addressing the statistics on the outbreak during a press conference on Covid-19 at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya, September 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today announced that the death toll from Covid-19 in Malaysia is now 133, after three fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

The country also confirmed 147 new Covid-19 infections today.

This marks the first time that daily cases have hit triple digits since September 8, when 100 new cases were reported.

In a statement, Dr Noor Hisham said that 143 cases were local transmissions while the balance of four were imported cases.

“Sabah recorded a total of 134 cases, which includes 24 foreigners. Kedah recorded five cases, Selangor two cases, while Kelantan and Kuala Lumpur reported one case each.

“The four imported cases were reported in Kuala Lumpur and involve three Malaysians and one foreigner,” he said.

With this, Dr Noor Hisham said the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the country had increased to 10,505.

The number of active cases now stands at 770, he added.

“As of today, eight patients are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, with two placed on ventilators,” he said.

The Health director-general added that 39 patients had recovered and were discharged from the hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 9,603 or 91.40 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that another new cluster was detected in Sabah today.

“The Udin cluster currently has two cases involving foreigners,” he said.