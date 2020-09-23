Bursa falls after Anwar claims collapse of Perikatan government

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The FBM KLCI index dropped 2 per cent to 8.32 this afternoon, shortly after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made a shock announcement that he now has enough MPs to wrest power from the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The KLSE Bursa opened at 8.50 points this morning.

The PKR president said the majority of those supporting him are “Malay-Muslim MPs”, claiming that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government is practically over today.

“Thank God I have solid and convincing support from MPs to be presented to the Agong,” he told reporters here.

Bursa Malaysia opened higher on mild buying interest across the market this morning.

At 9.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 1.60 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 1,507.38 from yesterday's close of 1,505.78.

The index opened slightly higher by 1.51 point at 1,507.29.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 283 to 170, while 321 counters were unchanged, 1,315 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 820.14 million units worth RM351.69 million.

In a press conference here at noon, Anwar claimed to have a convincing number of MPs, more than six, to form a new federal government.

He pledged to form an inclusive government, despite stressing that it would still be one that is predominantly led by Bumiputera and Malay-Muslim leaders.

The PKR president also listed several of the traits that his government will possess if it gets to be formed, which includes being representative but also recognising Malay privileges.

His Pakatan Harapan coalition partners have yet to confirm Anwar’s assertion.

Amanah and DAP have only acknowledged the PKR president’s words and expressed continued support if he has the numbers.