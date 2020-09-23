Agong confirms postponed audience with Anwar, Dr Wan Azizah due to ill health

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong is continuing his treatment under observation at the National Heart Institute (IJN). — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The audience of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which was scheduled to take place yesterday, has been postponed, in light of His Majesty’s hospitalisation.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the Agong is continuing his treatment under observation at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“His Majesty wishes to thank all the rakyat, the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Tun Daim Zainuddin, members of the Cabinet, and individuals including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who have prayed for his health,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad said the Agong has advised the rakyat to remain calm, and to continue looking after their own health by adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) introduced to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To this, His Majesty decrees that everyone should prioritise the rakyat’s wellbeing and that of the beloved nation, so that we may continue to be blessed by God.

“Similarly, His Majesty invites everyone to pray along with him to ensure Malaysia will continue to be protected from all forms of threats, and to be granted lasting prosperity,” he said.

The National Palace earlier confirmed the Agong is currently undergoing treatment, with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah returning from a three-day personal visit in Kota Baru, Kelantan to be by his side.

The Agong’s condition is said to not be worrying and His Majesty is expected to be discharged very soon.

Earlier today, Anwar called for a press conference at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, where he said he would ask for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong soon as he has enough support from MPs to form a government.