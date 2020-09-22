UOB Malaysia closes Kepong branch after employee tests positive for Covid-19 following Sabah trip

The bank said in a statement today that the employee, a mortgage specialist at the Kepong branch, had visited Lahad Datu and Semporna in Sabah between September 10 and 13, 2020. — Picture from social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has temporarily closed its Kepong branch here after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The bank said in a statement today that the employee, a mortgage specialist at the Kepong branch, had visited Lahad Datu and Semporna in Sabah between September 10 and 13, 2020.

“We have conducted contact tracing and all colleagues and customers who came into close contact with the employee will be contacted by the end of the day.

“They are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days while they monitor their health and await further instructions from the authorities,” it said, adding that the branch closure included access to its self-service banking machines.

UOB Malaysia said the bank had implemented precautionary measures recommended by the government at its premises to ensure the safety of everyone.

It said the branch would remain closed for a deep-clean of the premises and would reopen after receiving the necessary clearance from the health authorities.

The bank has urged customers to proceed to the nearest branches in Damansara Uptown or Kota Damansara, or any other branches, for banking services. — Bernama