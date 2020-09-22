MAF to build 2,367 family homes nationwide, says Defence Forces chief

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang speaks to the media at Wisma Pertahanan in Kuala Lumpur, July 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — A total of 2,367 units under the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) scheme are being and will be built nationwide, said Chief of Defence Force General Tan Seri Affendi Buang said.

He said RKAT units would be built at the Oran Camp in Perlis; Tok Jalai Camp, Alor Star in Kedah; Syed Sirajuddin Camp, Gemas in Negri Sembilan; Tumbi Camp, Jeli in Kelantan; Batu 10 Sibu Camp and Sri Miri Camp in Sarawak and Lok Kawi Camp in Sabah.

“The Defence Ministry (Mindef) is making efforts to realise the agenda of preparing the RKAT and the One Member, One House (SaSar) programme.

“For the SaSar programme, the first project known as the Sungai Besi MAF SaSar residency, involving 3,500 units of houses, will begin construction at the end of this year and will be completed in 2023,” he said at the 87th MAF Day parade at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi, here, today.

Affendi also said that the Cabinet meeting had agreed in principle to Mindef’s proposal to build SaSar housing at Wardieburn Camp and Genting Klang Camp, here.

He said the SaSar housing for the two camps would provide a total of 7,374 housing units for both projects.

“It is hoped that with such a programme, MAF residents, in particular, can buy and own homes at very competitive prices,” he said.

Earlier, the MAF Day parade involved 12 detachments with the involvement of 51 officers and 907 members of other ranks from six army detachments (Malaysian Army) and three detachments each from the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

The theme of this year’s 87th MAF Day is “Kedaulatan Negara Tanggungjawab Bersama” (Country’s Sovereignty Our Responsibility)” and features the concept of a static combat parade involving all three MAF services.

The parade was led by Lt Col Fuad Md Ghazali of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment and was accompanied by a MAF marching band led by Major Muhamad Nor Azizan Yahya.

Also present were Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain, RMN Commander Admiral Tan Sri Mohd Reza Mohd Sany and RMAF Commander General Tan Sri Ackbal Abdul Samad. — Bernama