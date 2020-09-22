Fearing heritage under threat, residents ring alarm over fences, steel poles on Ipoh Padang

Roslan Ali, representing the residents of Ipoh, speaks to reporters in front of the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh September 22, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 22 — Steel poles and fences erected on Ipoh Padang, marring its manicured lawns, have sparked bewilderment among residents here.

The signs of construction on the public green minus any notice from the Ipoh City Council have spawn suspicions at the lack of feedback from residents on what this unknown project is about.

“Ipoh Padang is a well known recreational area among the locals. The ongoing construction works carried out by the authorities ignores the views of the people.

“We have gained 135 signatures from the locals within an hour in a petition to oppose the construction works,” Roslan Ali told a news conference in front of the State Secretariat Building here today.

Saying he was representing Ipoh residents, Roslan questioned the construction work. He added that locals do not welcome any work that will damage the iconic field that is listed as part of the Ipoh heritage trail.

Roslan said part of the field used for cricket training has been fenced up.

“The contractor who erected the fence and poles did not display any signboard on the details of the project. Why is the local authority very secretive about this project?” he asked.

“We heard the construction is for food trucks and some other purposes. This will only damage the clean environment there. We don’t want them to build any form of buildings in the field,” he added.

Roslan and a delegation of Ipoh residents submitted a memorandum to Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu seeking his intervention to stop construction on Ipoh Padang.

The memorandum was received by the mentri besar’s special officer Mohd Jaffery Mohd Zainol in front of the State Secretariat Building here.

Malay Mail understands that a water feature using lights and sound estimated to cost RM3 million was planned for construction on Ipoh Padang by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority.

Malay Mail has contacted the Ipoh City Council for comment.