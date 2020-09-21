Unemployed man charged with father’s murder in Ipoh

Pang Kar Foong (centre) is led to the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh September 21, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 21 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with murdering his father.

The accused, Pang Kar Foong, 49, appeared calm while the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Noor Azreen Liana Mohd Darus.

However, no plea was recorded. Murder cases are remitted to the High Court.

He was alleged to have intentionally caused the death of Pang Kei Tat, 75, by using a bottle and a fragment of a soy sauce bottle at a house at Jalan Besar K/B Gunung Rapat here, at about 6.30pm on September 12.

Murder is a capital offence and the accused faces the mandatory death sentence, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor K.Darinee appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by counsel R. Rajasegaran.

The court set Nov 9 for re-mention pending the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, Rajasegaran told reporters that his client needs to get follow up mental treatment at the Tanjung Rambutan Hospital here. — Bernama