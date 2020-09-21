Sibu police detain couple over 4kg of ketamine seized from entertainment outlet

A married couple was detained on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking in the Sungai Merah bazaar. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SIBU, Sept 21 — A married couple was detained on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking in the Sungai Merah bazaar here on Saturday, said Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin today.

He said the 34-year-old man, and his wife, 33, were detained following a raid at an entertainment outlet operated by the couple at about 9pm.

During the raid, a team comprising personnel from Sarawak contingent police headquarters and Sibu district police headquarters, found two boxes containing drugs believed to be ketamine, weighing 3.050kg and 1.749kg respectively, he told a press conference here.

Jasmirol said both suspects have previous drug-related criminal records and tested positive for drugs.

“They have been remanded for seven days from yesterday,” he said.

“We believe the drug can fetch a market price of RM264,016.50 and can be supplied to about 4,800 drug addicts,” he said, adding that police had also seized cash amounting to RM24,073 and a Toyota Harrier worth RM40,000.

The case, the biggest drug haul in Sibu since the implementation of the Movement Control Order, was being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1) (a) of Dangerous Drug Act 1952. — Bernama