GEORGE TOWN, Jan 12 — Penang’s historic waterfront from Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) to Tanjung City Marina (TCM) will be redeveloped into a commercial promenade under a long-term plan to revitalise the island’s seafront, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said today.

He said TCM, the old godowns along the stretch and Church Street Pier are currently run-down but will be transformed under the plan.

“We will push forward to ensure that the entire development plan is realised as soon as possible,” he said.

Loke said cruise passengers disembarking at SPCT will be able to walk along the waterfront to Padang Kota Lama or TCM.

“Along the way, there will be cafes, al-fresco cafe, F&B outlets, galleries, and so forth. So that is the concept that we are looking at,” he told reporters after the launch of the Penang Port Commission’s (PPC) 70th anniversary at the E&O Hotel here.

He described SPCT as a “crown jewel” because it is the only cruise terminal in Malaysia located within a city and heritage zone.

“This is an important, very, very important asset not only for Penang, but for Malaysia,” he said.

Loke said the vision is to develop SPCT as a home port for international cruise liners while enhancing the surrounding area as a public promenade.

“We do not only want to provide a port facility but to turn the entire area around SPCT into a nice promenade,” he said.

He said the project will require coordination between the state government, PPC, the Transport Ministry and agencies including the Railway Asset Corporation (RAC) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB).

“This is where the state government, PPC, Transport Ministry and all other related agencies including Railway Asset Corporation and the Penang port operator, PPSB, must come together to realise this vision,” he said.

Loke said the state government has already completed the promenade at Padang Kota Lama and aims to extend the walkway to SPCT.

“So what we want to do is to expand that walkway to connect to Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal,” he said.

He added that the plan is to eventually extend the walkway to TCM and the ferry terminal to make the entire waterfront walkable.

However, he said a walkway linking SPCT to the ferry terminal has yet to be built as the seawall must first be strengthened for public safety.

“So in order to do that, the entire area must, of course, a lot of capex is needed,” he said, using the abbreviation for capital expenditure.

Loke said the government will only invest if there is a viable commercial return.

“What we want to do is that we invite the private sector to develop that area into a commercial area, with galleries, F&B outlet and so forth,” he said.

He stressed that no permanent structures will be built as the area must remain a heritage zone.

Loke also revealed plans to turn the former Menara Kastam building opposite TCM, which belongs to RAC, into a boutique hotel.

“It’s very rundown right now, it’s like an abandoned building but this will be turned into a jewel,” he said.

“We have made the decision and announcements will be made soon,” he said.

He added that he has signed the papers approving the project.