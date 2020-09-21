Rina Harun: Proposal to raise monthly aid timely

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 21 — The proposed raise of the Welfare Department’s monthly assistance from RM200 and RM300 to RM1,000 is timely in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainties, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

She said it showed that the government was keeping up with the times.

“We see the announcement as a decision that reflects the government’s concern in easing the burden of the Welfare Department’s aid beneficiaries,” the Bersatu Srikandi chief told Bernama after visiting several aid recipients in Petagas constituency.

She said information related to the plight of the aid recipients was obtained from the visits conducted by the ministry’s officials and was directly channelled to the top management for further action such as the proposed raise of the monthly allowance recently announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

It was reported that Muhyiddin had proposed for the monthly assistance to be increased, which is part of the Perikatan Nasional’s efforts to help those in need. — Bernama