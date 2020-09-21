Cyberbullying, fake social media accounts under the spotlight at Dewan Negara

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Cyberbullying and fake social media accounts came under the spotlight in the Dewan Negara today.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told the Upper House of Parliament that his ministry together with the Malaysian Multimedia Ministry is carrying out a study on the need for specific laws to combat cyberbullying.

He said engagement sessions and discussions on the matter were underway in finding a solution as well as draw up a suitable framework to come up with the best mechanism to tackle cyberbullying.

“If the existing laws are found to be inadequate to tackle cyberbullying, appropriate amendments can be made to these (laws).

“In making amendments or come up with new legislation if necessary, public consultation and consultation with the stakeholders will be held to ensure the outcomes will be effective,” he said during the Question-and-Answer session.

He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk A. Kesavadas who wanted to know whether the government intended to study the issue or formulate new laws to control bullying using social media. — Bernama