Sarawak CM: Saberkas will continue to be well-established, dynamic youth organisation

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari speaks during the DBNA event September 3, 2020. — Picture by Chimon Upon/Borneo Post

MIRI, Sept 20 — Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) will continue to be a well-established and dynamic youth organisation as the input to Sarawak government policies, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg.

He stressed that the structured youth development management in Saberkas was the success factor in contributing to the survival of the organisation.

“I see that Saberkas is one of the strongest organisations in Malaysian. When people from Peninsular Malaysia came to Sarawak and briefed them (on Saberkas), they were impressed with our organisation.

“We able to organise our youth development as government policy input. (It is a) Strong organisation from all angles and in good condition and Saberkas is respected by others,” he stated in his address when officiating at Breakfast with Chief Minister and ‘Baktimu Dikenang’ Appreciation Certificate Presentation Kamek Orang Saberkas at a hotel here today.

Abang Johari, the outgoing Saberkas president, pointed the unification and understanding among members from various races has made Saberkas a respected youth organization.

He added that the smooth leadership transition in Saberkas from the top to grassroots level had contributed to the organisation development.

He strongly felt for a need for the past leaders to play a role as advisors to the young leaders in the organisation particular in making decision and planning.

“As a former president, I’m very thankful. We as former leaders are giving advice to the young people. Young people should not be too emotional in making decisions,” he said, adding that the youths in Saberkas were well-trained in managing the community.

Looking at the importance of knowledge and technology skills in today modern era, he said the two elements should be the main aspect for the members in Saberkas development.

Abang Johari noted that he had full confidence in the new Saberkas president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who is also the Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture as well as Youth and Sports Minister, to continue leading Saberkas into another chapter of success especially in youth development.

He handed over his leadership to Abdul Karim, adding that Abdul Karim would able to bring Saberkas into a new future in both social and economic aspects.

Earlier, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and Saberkas Piasau branch chairman has thanked Abang Johari contribution to the Saberkas development.

Abang Johari also presented certificates of appreciation to some senior members including Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin who is also the Senadin Assemblyman and the former MP for Sibuti the late Ahmad Lai Bujang.

Also present were Daro Assemblyman Shafiee Ahmad who is also Saberkas secretary general. — Borneo Post