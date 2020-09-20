Sabahans know PN is capable and caring, says Bersatu’s Hajiji

(From left) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Jahid Jahim, Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor, Datuk Yong Teck Lee, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan dan Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan wave the Perikatan Nasional flag in Kota Kinabalu September 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — Although Perikatan Nasional (PN) is making its debut in the Sabah state election, the coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Haji Muhyiddin Yassin is already known to the people throughout the state for its goodness, said Datuk Hajiji Noor.

The Sabah Bersatu chief said the Sabah people are also aware of the role played by PN in the national political landscape, especially the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the aid provided by the PN government through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) had greatly helped the people, especially the lower-income group.

“The people know PN. Although new, PN has clearly helped and contributed to the people. It has been embedded in the hearts and minds of the people that the one who helped them in this (challenging) situation is the PN government,” he told Bernama recently.

Sabah PN, which comprises Bersatu, STAR and SAPP, is a partner of Barisan Nasional (BN) and PBS in Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

Hajiji said the PN government’s effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic had proven its capability in handling a crisis and reviving the economy, and this has also benefited the people in the Land Below the Wind.

This can be seen from the implementation of the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), which has provided relief to businesses badly hit after being unable to operate during the movement control order (MCO), he said.

“We are thankful for having a caring government which looks after the people facing difficulties. By extending the aid, the PN government has given them a lifeline to live life as usual.

“This (Prihatin and Penjana) is a very good policy. Now the economy is recovering and work places have reopened. I was told that so far almost 15 million people have returned to work,” he said, adding that these aid packages should continue as many people still need help.

The PN candidate for Sulaman said PN would do its best for the people and the state if given the mandate on September 26, including reviving its economy.

“We want the state and people to be developed. To realise this dream, we must cooperate with the federal government; we need to be like-minded,” he said, adding that the nine core principles of the GRS Manifesto was capable of reviving the economy and propelling Sabah’s development.

He said the “Sayangi Sabah” (Love Sabah) slogan of the manifesto reflected the desire of GRS and PN to give the best service to the people of Sabah regardless of their political ideology or racial and religious backgrounds.

He said the manifesto is a commitment by GRS to be implemented over a five-year period. It covers, among others, infrastructure, job opportunities, civil service, education and human capital, health and people’s well-being, and security.

Hajiji urged the people to vote wisely on Sept 26 so that they would get a good and capable government.

“This is the most important election to choose a government. Pick a government that can administer the state well and bring development and other good things. Do not make a wrong choice,” he added. — Bernama