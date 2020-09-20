MMEA detains tanker, fishing boat in waters off Kota Tinggi

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tanker and a fishing boat in the waters off Kota Tinggi, Johor, yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone deputy director of operations, Maritime Commander Tan Ah Bik said the empty tanker, registered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, was detained while anchoring at about 14 nautical miles east of Tanjung Siang at 1.35pm.

Meanwhile, the boat, believed to be an Indonesian fishing boat, was detained at 3.02pm at 14.2 nautical miles east of Tanjung Siang.

The inspection on the tanker found that it was managed by six Indonesian crew members, aged between 24 and 63, and did not have permission from the director of the Marine Department to berth in Malaysian waters.

Meanwhile, the fishing boat was operated by two crew members — Indonesian men, aged 35 and 45.

“The captain and a crew of the tanker were taken to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone office for further investigation under Section 491B (1) (l) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for anchoring without permission.

“The two fishing boat crew members were also brought to the same office to be investigated under the Customs Act 1967; Section 5 of the Immigration Act 1959 Section 5 and Section 16 (3) of the Fisheries Act 1985,” he said. — Bernama