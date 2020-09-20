Kedah Medical Centre resumes services after Covid-19 cases detected on Sept 10

ALOR SETAR, Sept 20 — The Kedah Medical Centre (KMC) has resumed its services, including the Accident and Emergency Unit, Outpatient Clinics, Inpatient Admissions and Operation Theatres.

KMC’s medical director Datuk Dr Kamaruzzaman Ali said they had resumed operations after conducting a thorough hospital-wide terminal cleaning and sanitisation exercise.

“This reopening of the hospital has also been approved by the Kedah State Health Department based on the fact that KMC’s cleaning process was completed in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“KMC’s 636 employees, medical consultants and outsourced workers have been screened and certified to be free from infection, and they have now returned to work,” he said in a statement today.

He added that environmental sample tests taken from 50 areas of the hospital have also shown negative results and no evidence of infection.

“Early detection and identification of Covid-19 cases only involved the operation theatres, and there was no transmission of the infection to other departments,” he said.

KMC’s operations except for haemodialysis had been put on hold since September 10 after the detection of Covid-19 cases in one of its service departments.

All employees who had contact with the infected patients had also been identified and placed in quarantine in accordance with MOH guidelines.

Dr Kamaruzzaman advised patients to make an appointment for treatment or consultation at the specialist clinic.

He said customers can also get the supply of medicine through the ‘Top Up Medication Home Delivery Services’ at 011-13348280 from 9am to 5pm. — Bernama