High tide: Areas in Klang, Sabak Bernam experience overflow, says Selangor disaster management chief

KLANG, Sept 20 — Several areas around Klang and Sabak Bernam today experienced minor seawater overflow due to the high tide phenomenon.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit chief Ahmad Fairuz Mohd Yusof said among the areas detected with water level exceeding the embankment as of 11.30am in Klang were Sungai Keramat Kampung Batu 4, Batu 7 (Kampung Sementa), Kampung Tok Muda and Batu 7 Kampung Sementa jetty.

Other areas included Kampung Delek, Jalan Banting Pandamaran, Kampung Baru Telok Gong, Kampung Tradisi and Kampung Pendamar.

“Three houses at Kampung Pendamar were slightly flooded by an overflow, however the water has receded.

“Embankments at the coast are stable and in good condition and the situation is still safe and under control,” he said.

While in Sabak Bernam, a minor overflow was detected at Bagan Sekinchan, Pantai Batu 23, Sungai Haji Dorani, Bagan Sungai Besar, Sungai Burung, Parit Baru Baruh, Kampung Baru and Sungai Nibong.

“To date no residential area is affected,” said Ahmad Fairuz.

Bernama’s observation at around 8am discovered that the water level had reached knee-level at Sungai Udang jetty, Kampung Baru Telok Gong near here, causing water to flow into several houses nearby.

A local resident, Mohd Johari Ibrahim said the situation only occurred during the high tide phenomenon.

“Water started to rise at around 7.30 to 8am. Then it began to recede. Usually water would only overflow around the jetty and would not reach the houses of residents because there is a drain between the jetty and the residential area,” he told Bernama today. — Bernama