Health Ministry: Malaysia records 52 new Covid-19 cases, majority from Sabah’s Benteng LD cluster

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — Malaysia has recorded 52 new Covid-19 cases today with Sabah’s Benteng Lahad Datu (Benteng LD) cluster continuing to be the overwhelming source of new infections in the country, the Health Ministry announced today.

Of the 52 new cases registered today, 40 were local transmissions with the remaining 12 imported, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

“Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases now stands at 10,219. Therefore, the number of active cases with Covid-19 infectability is 734 cases,” he said in a statement here.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, 36 of the local cases were recorded in Sabah while the remaining three cases were detected in Kedah and one in Penang.

40 patients recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,355 cases, or 91.55 per cent of Covid-19 cases overall.

In addition, 10 people are undergoing treatment in intensive care and two require breathing assistance.

No new deaths were reported today as well, with the present cumulative death toll at 130.

