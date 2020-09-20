Hamzah Zainudin: Why can’t Musa Aman support Perikatan’s campaigns?

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman speaks to reporters while campaigning in Kiulu September 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 20 — There is nothing wrong with former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman showing up at the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah campaign trail, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

The home minister said that Musa had every right to support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) partners in their campaign as he was an Umno member.

“He is an Umno member, which is in BN. He can support them. Is that wrong for the leader of any party to come and support any of us. Like me, I’m with Bersatu and nothing wrong to come here and support Joniston,” he said.

“This is not just words. We are putting in real action to show we are much united and working together,” he said.

Hamzah was asked whether Musa had officially asked to join Bersatu as he has been campaigning for the party recently.

So far, Musa has only been seen stumping for PN and PBS candidates since he first emerged on Thursday at a federal government event and has yet to make an appearance at BN’s campaign trail.

Musa yesterday in a Instagram post coyly said that he would hopefully be able to campaign for all GRS opposition candidates, after Sabah BN chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said he hoped his predecessor would also campaign for his party.

His recent emergence at PN events has fuelled rumours of him switching parties from Umno to PPBM.

Musa’s position in Umno has been strained since the latter’s attempt at toppling the state government. It then plummeted further after he was dropped from the candidate line-up.

Bung said that Musa had not applied for the line-up.