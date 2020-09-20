Fisherman missing at Tanjung Dawai found drowned

ALOR STAR, Sept 20 — The body of a fisherman who was reported missing on Friday, after he fell into the Tanjung Dawai estuary, Sungai Petani, near here, was found today.

Kuala Kedah Maritime Zone director, Commander Ahmad Faizal Ahmad said the body of Zulkifli Mohamad, 52, was recovered at 8.10 am by a fishing boat that was conducting a search operation, about two kilometres from where the victim was believed to have fallen.

“The body was brought to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for further action,” he said in a statement, here, today.

In the 10 pm incident on Friday, the boat carrying Zulkifli and his elder brother, Jaafar Mohamad, 57, was rammed by another boat, on their way back from fishing, causing the victim to fall into the sea.

The search operation involving assets from the Malaysian Maritime, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and police, was conducted by 32 personnel and officers, and assisted by 60 local fishermen.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal reminded the maritime community to be alert of the weather and to be equipped with a personal locator beacon to facilitate a search operation in an emergency situation.

“If there’s any information on an accident or emergency at sea, the public can contact the 24-hour MERS 999 line or the Kuala Kedah Malaysian Maritime operations centre at 04-7310597,” he said. — Bernama