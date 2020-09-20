Fire Dept looking for new clues to track down missing Gopeng runner

STORM and Fire and Rescue Department today searched for new clues to track down Mohammad Ashraf Hassan (pic), also known as Acap, who went missing while participating in the Gopeng Ultra Trail 2019 last year. — Picture via Facebook/Gopeng ULTRA

GOPENG, Sept 20 — A total of 150 members of the Special Operations Force, Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia (STORM) and Fire and Rescue Department today searched for new clues to track down Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, also known as Acap, who went missing while participating in the Gopeng Ultra Trail 2019 (GUT19), here, last year.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (Operations Division) assistant director, Mohamad Yunus Abu said the search covering 25 kilometres along the GUT19 route was made in conjunction with the STORM 2020 Operations Training at the Special Northern Zone Level at Gua Tempurung, here, today.

He said the training conducted for four days starting yesterday with the participation of 150 officers and personnel from Perak, Selangor, Penang and Perlis, involved three phases, namely dirt road, cave rescue and water rescue.

“With this exercise, we hope to get new clues. If there are clues buried underground, hopefully the weather factors such as rain, could lead us to new clues,” he told reporters when met at Gua Tempurung.

Mohamad Yunus said through the search, the firefighters also hoped to reduce the anxiety suffered by Mohammad Ashraf’s family.

On April 17, 2019, police announced that the search operation for Acap was temporarily suspended after a 24-day search found no new clues.

On the training, Mohamad Yunus said it was aimed at testing logistics, technical and communication capabilities, and it also involved the 3rd Battalion of the General Operations Force, Bidor as tracker.

“This exercise is also for the firefighters to prepare for any possible disaster at the year-end due to the seasonal change which could bring heavy rains and landslides in order to improve coordination during their assignments,” he said.

Mohamad Yunus also advised people who want to do any extreme activities such as hiking or cross-country to seek advice from the authorities due to the unpredictable weather at this time. — Bernama