Dengue cases in Johor rose to 8,707 from Jan 1-Sept 12 this year, says state health dept

JOHOR BARU, Sept 20 — Dengue cases in Johor increased by 6.2 per cent to 8,707 between January 1 and September 12, this year compared with 8,200 cases for the same period last year.

State Health Department director, Dr Aman Rabu said that based on the latest data, the dengue situation in Johor was very worrying.

“Thirty-two deaths (from dengue) have been recorded this year compared with 21 cases within the same period, last year,” he said in a statement, here, today.

“Hence, we have conducted the individual premises enforcement operation (OPPI) at a dengue outbreak area, Bandar Baru Uda, which was chosen due to the lack of cooperation from residents by not allowing the health workers to enter their premises to check for Aedes mosquito breeding grounds.

“From January 1 to September 12, 156 dengue cases were reported in this area, where 1,014 premises were inspected during the operation and out of this number, 14 (1.3 per cent) premises were found to have Aedes breeding receptacles.

“In public places, 26 such receptacles including plastic containers and flower pots and vases were found,” he added.

Dr Aman said to achieve the objectives of the Johor Fights Dengue 2020 effort, various measures were taken to make the public aware and be jointly responsible in preventing dengue outbreaks.

The OPPI conducted under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 is an integrated operation which also involves other agencies like the local authorities, SWCorp and Royal Malaysia Police.

“If Aedes breeding spots are found in the home, a compound of RM500 will be imposed and a fine of up to RM10,000 or a jail term not exceeding two years or both imposed by the court for failure to pay the compound.

“In preventing dengue, the public should play an active role in searching for and removing stagnant water from their homes or premises, keep their surroundings clean and dispose rubbish properly,” Dr Aman said.

He also advised the public to cooperate with health workers carrying out house inspections or fogging in their areas. — Bernama